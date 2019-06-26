Derrick Jones Junior prepares for bigger role with Heat

COOPER CITY, Fla. - Derrick Jones Junior is ready to take on a bigger role with the Miami Heat.

Jones Jr., 22, is one of the core pieces on the Heat roster.

The man known as Airplane Mode is ready to take flight.

Jones Jr. along with Josh Richardson, Justise Winslow, and Bam Adebayo will be at the heart of the Heat's future.

Jones Jr. gave Dwyane Wade credit for helping him improve his jump shot. Wade would always talk to the young player about not thinking, and just shooting with confidence.

Jones Jr. also said the Heat's young players are all improving their games in different ways to get ready for the challenge of next season.

