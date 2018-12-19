Dragic expected out 6-8 weeks following knee surgery

MIAMI - Heat guard Goran Dragic has undergone successful knee surgery.

The procedure is expected to keep Dragic out for 6-8 weeks.

According to the team, the 45-minute operation was performed by team physician Dr. Harlan Selesnick.

The operation was first reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Dragic had already missed 12 of the Heat's last 14 games.

Dragic made his first All-Star team last season.

The ball-handling duties will now be shared by the Heat's rotation players.

Miami hosts Houston on Thursday.

