Dragic, Tyler Johnson ruled out for Heat game in Houston

Miami faces Rockets on Monday

By David Lang - Executive Producer
HOUSTON - The Heat will be shorthanded when they play the Rockets on Monday night.

The team announced that guards Goran Dragic (knee) and Tyler Johnson (ankle) will be out.

This is the second straight game that Dragic has been out.

The Heat were able to pull out a comeback win in Charlotte without either guard.

The Rockets are going to be a tough test.

At 32-12, Houston has the second best record in the Western Conference.

