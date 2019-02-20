Heat

Dragic, Jones Jr. return to practice for the Heat

Miami returns to action Thursday in Philadelphia

By David Lang - Executive Producer
Getty Images

MIAMI - The Miami Heat are getting healthy for the stretch run.

Goran Dragic and Derrick Jones Jr. both returned to practice for Miami.

More Heat Headlines

The team has been off for a week for the All-Star break.

Both Dragic and Jones are recovering from knee injuries.

The Heat are currently tied with Detroit with 26-30 records.

The two teams are battling for a playoff spot in the East.

According to the Heat, both Dragic and Jones will travel with the team to Philadlephia.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.