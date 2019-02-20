Dragic, Jones Jr. return to practice for the Heat

MIAMI - The Miami Heat are getting healthy for the stretch run.

Goran Dragic and Derrick Jones Jr. both returned to practice for Miami.

The team has been off for a week for the All-Star break.

Both Dragic and Jones are recovering from knee injuries.

The Heat are currently tied with Detroit with 26-30 records.

The two teams are battling for a playoff spot in the East.

According to the Heat, both Dragic and Jones will travel with the team to Philadlephia.

