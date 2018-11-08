Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union add baby to family

MIAMI - When Dwyane Wade missed Wednesday night's Heat win over San Antonio for "personal reasons," he wasn't kidding around.

The Heat superstar, along with his wife Gabrielle Union, took to Instagram to announce the birth of their new baby.

In the post, Wade welcomed the baby girl born Wednesday night via surrogate using lyrics from Bill Withers' song "Lovely Day."

"We are sleepless and delirious but so excited to share that, our miracle baby, arrived last night via surrogate and 11/7 will forever be etched in our hearts as the most loveliest of all the lovely days. Welcome to the party sweet girl!" Wade posted.

The child is the first for Wade and Union who were married in 2014. Wade has three sons, while Union has been open about her struggles conceiving and starting her own family.

The family has yet to announce the name of their daughter.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.