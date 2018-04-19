Dwyane Wade, Kevin Hart put aside friendship for Playoffs

MIAMI - Dwyane Wade and Kevin Hart are putting aside their friendship, for a little while.

The Heat superstar said that he and the comedian are not friends as long as Wade's Heat are facing Hart's beloved Philadelphia 76ers.

Wade and Hart were seen talking trash after Wade hit a clutch shot to lead the Heat to a 113-103 victory in Game 2.

After the game, Wade joked that Hart was his inspiration.

On Thursday, Wade was asked if Hart would be in the American Airlines Arena for the game.

Wade said, "Don't really care. We're not really friends right now. We made it very clear we're not friends now. We will be friends when the Playoffs is over with. We're not friends. I don't like him."

Heat teammate Wayne Ellington also had fun at Hart's expense. Ellington said, "That was pretty cool Kev and his little self over there talking trash. He's not allowed to come to Miami because his wife doesn't let him."

On the court, the Heat and 76ers are tied at 1.

We'll see who gets the last laugh.

