MIAMI - Wade watch took an interesting turn on Tuesday night.

Dwyane Wade tweeted a picture playing basketball with his teenage son.

Wade captioned the photo "16 and year 16!"

The Heat are wondering if Wade will return for season No. 16.

The 3-time Champion has not made an official decision.

However, Tuesday night's tweet could provide a big clue.

Heat President Pat Riley said he expected a decision by Mid-August.

