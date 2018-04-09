Dwyane Wade receives NBA Cares Community Assist Award for helping Parkland survivors

MIAMI - NBA officials announced that Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade will receive March's NBA Cares Community Assist Award for his immediate support for Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students and the Parkland community following the February mass shooting.

The NBA recognizes one player a month who "best reflects the passion that the league and its players share for giving back to their communities."

Last month, Wade made a surprise visit to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and met with students to discuss how their messages and calls for action and change make results happen.

Wade also sponsored the "Parkland 17" art exhibit at the Wynwood Art Walk that honored the 17 lives lost, and he and his wife, actress Gabrielle Union, donated $200,000 to the "March for Our Lives" protests and rallies on March 24.

Wade even personally reached out to Parkland families, including the family of Joaquin Oliver, who lost his life in the tragedy. Wade presented them with custom shoes and a game-worn jersey, along with dedicating the remainder of the Heat's season to Joaquin.

“I’m proud to represent South Florida and the Miami HEAT in receiving this Community Assist Award,” said Wade. “I’m thankful.”

Wade will receive the award Monday evening before the home game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. In addition, Kaiser Permanente and the NBA will donate $10,000 to the Dwayne Wade Family Foundation.

