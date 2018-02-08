Dwyane Wade returns to Heat in shocking deadline day deal

MIAMI - Dwyane Wade is returning to the Miami Heat.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports the Heat have traded a protected second-round draft pick to the Cavaliers in exchange for one of the greatest players in Miami NBA history.

The trade comes hours before the NBA's 3 p.m. trade deadline.

Even Wade's former teammates were shocked hearing the news.

"Are you joking or are you for real?" said Hassan Whiteside. "For real? I thought he was joking. That should be great, man. I love D-Wade."

"I'm happy for him," said Heat veteran Udonis Haslem. "I'm happy for the opportunity to play the game of basketball with him, to compete with him, to lead with him."

Wade's wife, actress Gabrielle Union, tweeted her excitement saying, "HOME!!!' Let's gooooooooooo HEAT!!!! Can't. Wait."

In his one season in Cleveland, Wade is averaging 11.2 per game coming off the bench. Wade signed with the Cavs in the offseason to reunite with LeBron James, his former Heat teammate.

Drafted by the Heat in the 2003 NBA Draft, Wade established himself as a superstar, winning three NBA Championships in 2006, 2012 and 2014. He was named NBA Finals MVP after the Heat defeated Dallas in 2006.

After a tumultuous offseason in 2016 in which James spurned Miami for Cleveland, Wade also left the Heat to sign with his hometown Chicago Bulls. Wade agreed to a buyout with Chicago after one season to join the Cavs.

"Truly happy for my brother," James wrote on Instagram after the deal. "It's how it's suppose (sic) to be. Love you my guy! #WadeCountyBack"

Wade, 36, will return to South Florida, the scene of his greatest achievements in the NBA, having won the league's scoring title in the 2008-09 season averaging 30.2 points per game.

The Heat have yet to officially comment on the trade and whether Wade will be in uniform for Friday's home game vs. Milwaukee.

