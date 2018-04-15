Embiid out for Game 2 per reports

Joel Embiid has been out since March 30

PHILADELPHIA - Joel Embiid will be out for Game 2 of the Heat-76ers series.

According to ESPN's Ramona Shelburne, Embiid passed the NBA's concussion protocol, but remains out.

Embiid was injured on March 30.

The 76ers did not miss a beat without their star.

Philadelphia won 16 straight games to close out the regular season.

In Game 1 against the Heat, Philadelphia ran away in the second half winning 130-103.

Game 2 is Monday night at 8 p.m.

Embiid averaged 22.9 points, 11 rebounds, and 3.2 assists during 63 regular season games.

