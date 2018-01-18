Hassan Whiteside gets high school jersey retired

Hassan Whiteside has his high school jersey retired

NEWARK, N.J. - There was a big honor for the Heat's center Hassan Whiteside.

While in the New York/New Jersey area, Whiteside stopped by his former high school to have his jersey retired.

Teammate Goran Dragic posted a picture on twitter of Whiteside having his number 32 retired by the East Side Red Raiders in Newark, N.J.

Whiteside was joined by Dragic, James Johnson, Bam Adebayo, and head coach Erik Spoelstra.

The Heat play at the Brooklyn Nets on Friday.

