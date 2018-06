Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra addresses reporters ahead of Miami's game against Houston

MIAMI - The MiamI Heat announced their 2018-2019 preseason schedule on Monday.

The Heat will open their schedule Sept. 30 at San Antonio.

Miami travels to Charlotte on Oct. 2 and Washington Oct. 5.

The Heat will have three home games.

Miami hosts Orlando (Oct. 8), New Orleans (Oct. 10), and Atlanta (Oct. 12).

