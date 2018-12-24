Heat beat Magic, Spoelstra gets 500th win

Erik Spoelstra addresses reporters ahead of the Heat and Knicks

ORLANDO - Tyler Johnson scored 20 of his 25 points in the third quarter as Miami defeated the Orlando Magic 115-91 Sunday and delivered Heat coach Erik Spoelstra his 500th coaching victory.

Justise Winslow added 22 points and Josh Richardson finished with 15 points and 10 rebounds for Miami, which beat Orlando for the first time in three tries this season and improved to 16-16.

Johnson made just his fourth start of the season and hit five 3-pointers in the third quarter, finishing off one with a four-point play. He didn't play in the fourth quarter.

Dwayne Wade, playing his 24th and likely final game in Orlando, had 10 points and four assists in 24 minutes.

Spoelstra, Miami's coach since the 2008-09 season, has a career coaching record of 500-336 and has won two NBA titles.

Evan Fournier scored 17 points for the Magic, who lost their third straight.

Richardson hit a 3-pointer and converted a three-point play that gave Miami a 37-18 lead early in the second quarter. The Heat were in control until going 4:35 without a field goal.

Jonathan Isaac hit two free throws with 3:29 left in the first half punctuated a 16-2 run that cut Orlando's deficit to five points.

The Heat led 53-44 at halftime, and Johnson's shooting helped them build that advantage to 26 points in the third quarter.

Orlando cut it to eight in the fourth quarter, but four straight free throws by Richardson opened an 11-0 run by Miami that put the game away.

TIP-INS

Heat: F Rodney McGruder, the only player to have started Miami's first 31 games, was a last-minute scratch due to a stomach ailment. Tyler Johnson took his spot in the starting lineup. ... Miami held a sixth straight opponent under 100 points. ... The Heat lead the Florida series 65-53.

Magic: F Jonathon Simmons played 20 minutes after missing Friday's game at Chicago with a sprained right ankle. ... The Magic are 2-6 since winning in Miami on Dec. 4.

UP NEXT

Heat: At home against Toronto on Wednesday night.

Magic: At home against Phoenix on Wednesday night.



Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.