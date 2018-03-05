Heat celebrate annual Family Festival

The Miami Heat enjoyed their 2018 Family Festival on Sunday

MIAMI - The Heat raised over $500,000 for charity in their annual Family Festival on Sunday.

The event, held at the American Airlines Arena, had a Key West theme.

There were local vendors providing food, drinks, snacks, and desserts.

The players mingled with the fans taking pictures and signing autographs.

The grand total for the 21st Annual event was $558,920.

The Heat currently hold the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference playoff race.

Miami hosts Phoenix on Monday night.

