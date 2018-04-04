Heat clinch playoff spot by beating Atlanta

Hassan Whiteside had 18 points, 12 rebounds, and 3 blocks for the Heat against Atlanta

MIAMI - The Miami Heat are back in the NBA Playoffs.

The Heat beat the Hawks 101-98 on Tuesday night.

Whiteside's big game came after he criticized the Heat's coaching staff following Saturday night's overtime loss to Brooklyn.

The Heat announced that tickets to Round 1 will go on sale Friday April 6 at 10:00 a.m.

Fans can buy playoff tickets online at HEAT.com. Ticketmaster.com, and all Ticketmaster outlets.

Tickets will go on sale at the American Airlines Arena Monday, April 9 at 10:00 a.m.

