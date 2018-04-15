Heat fall in Philly 130-103

Ben Simmons throws down a big dunk against the Heat

The Miami Heat's infamous third quarter struggles have now cost them their first game of the postseason.

The Heat were outscored by the Philadelphia 76ers 34-18 in the third quarter, vaulting Philadelphia to a 130-103 win in game 1 of their first-round series.

The Heat led 60-56 at halftime, but a 12-0 run by Philly in the third quarter erased the deficit and propelled the 76ers to their first playoff win since 2012.

JJ Redick led the 76ers with 28 points. Ersan Ilyasova added 17 points and 14 rebounds. Ben Simmons scored 17 points and added 14 assists in his playoff debut.

Kelly Olynyk led Miami with 26 points.

The Heat and 76ers will face off in game 2 at 8 p.m. Monday in Philadelphia.

