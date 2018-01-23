Heat go retro with new 'Vice' jerseys

The Heat have officially released their 'Vice' jerseys

MIAMI - The Miami Heat are ready to break out their 'Vice' jerseys.

The team confirmed today the new-look uniforms that will be debuting on Thursday against the Kings.

This is part of the NBA's program to release "City Edition" uniforms.

According to the team's website, the jerseys are "inspired by Heat history and Miami in the 1980's."

The uniform "starts with the classic Heat silhouette from 1988, replaces the franchise red and orange with laser fuchsia and blue gale, and features the original Miami Arena script across the chest."

