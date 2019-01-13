Heat hang on late, top Grizzlies 112-108

Memphis Grizzlies center Joakim Noah reacts after rebounding the ball against Miami Heat guard Dion Waiters (11) in the first half of an NBA basketball game.

MIAMI - Justise Winslow scored 26 points, Dwyane Wade had a huge blocked shot in the final seconds and the Miami Heat beat the Memphis Grizzlies 112-108 on Saturday night.

Josh Richardson and Tyler Johnson each scored 14 for Miami, which reached the midpoint of the season at 21-20.

Bam Adebayo and Derrick Jones Jr. scored 11 apiece for the Heat and Wade had 10, but arguably the two biggest plays of his night came in the final 4 seconds. Wade blocked a potentially game-tying layup by Shelvin Mack, then won a jump ball to help the Heat escape.

JaMychal Green scored 24 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for the Grizzlies, who went 0-2 this season against Miami -- losing the two games by a total of seven points. Mike Conley scored 22 and Marc Gasol had 15.

Conley made a 65-footer as time expired, though it was waved off and would have been irrelevant anyway.

No lead was safe: Memphis blew a pair of double-digit leads in the first half, and Miami was up by 13 midway through the third. Conley's 3-pointer with 6:31 left knotted the game at 99, ending a 12-minute stretch where the Grizzlies outscored the Heat 32-19.

It was tied twice more after that as well, but the Grizzles never reclaimed the lead.

Conley tried a runner for the lead with 56 seconds left, and Gasol had a wide-open 3-point try as the shot clock was running down with 32 seconds remaining. Both missed -- Conley's bounced off and Gasol's missed everything, going wide left.

With Miami up one, Wade missed a jumper with 14 seconds left and Richardson grabbed the rebound for Miami before getting fouled. He made one of two free throws, and Memphis called time with 9 seconds left.

Mack tried to drive on Wade, only to get his shot blocked and a jump ball was called. Wade won the tap to Richardson, who made a pair of free throws with 1.1 seconds left.

TIP-INS

Grizzlies: Memphis opened on a 19-7 run, then had a 17-4 run later in the half -- yet still went into the break down 63-61. ... It was the first game at Miami for Joakim Noah since Dec. 6, 2016. ... As the Grizzlies were playing in Miami, Justin Timberlake tweeted out a video showing him making half-court shots on their practice court in Memphis. He had a concert in their building Saturday night. ... Mack and Jaren Jackson each had 13 points for Memphis.

Heat: It was kids' day at the Heat game, and coach Erik Spoelstra got into the act by holding his 9-month-old son Santiago as he stood for the national anthem. ... Hassan Whiteside missed the game with an illness. ... The game was a rare 5 p.m. home tip, just the second in a regular-season contest for Miami since Christmas 2014. ... The Heat made 15 3-pointers, giving them 33 in their last two games -- the best two-game run from deep this season. Their previous best was 28 3s in a two-game span, done on six occasions.

DAUNTING SCHEDULE

Miami plays only four home games in the next six weeks -- and three of those are in a four-day span between Jan. 30 and Feb. 2. After that, the next Heat home game is Feb. 23. In all, 12 of Miami's next 16 are on the road and 11 of those games are against likely playoff teams.

TURKEY TURNAROUND

At Thanksgiving, Memphis was 12-5 and leading the Western Conference. The Grizzlies are 7-18 since, and have fallen to 14th in the West.

UP NEXT

Grizzlies: Visit Houston on Monday. Both of Memphis' games against Miami this season were followed by one with the Rockets.

Heat: Visit Milwaukee on Tuesday. It's the start of a four-game trip for the Heat, who are 10-8 on the road this season.

