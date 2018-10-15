Heat hoping continuity helps lead to success

The Heat practiced on Monday ahead of Wednesday's opener in Orlando

MIAMI - The Miami Heat are preparing for the 2018-2019 season.

Much of the offseason surrounded trade rumors involving All-Star Jimmy Butler.

However, when the Heat open at Orlando on Wednesday, the roster will be quite similar to last year's team.

Following Monday's practice, James Johnson said that continuity could be a strength for this Heat group.

Johnson said, "Everybody on this team so far, we've been on this team for 2-3 years together. The growth that we all shared, our speed up process at practice and being able to do things one time... not having to repeat ourselves or have coach repeat himself. That is something that we have an advantage with right now."

After playing Orlando on Wednesday, the Heat travel to Washington to face the Wizards on Thursday.

