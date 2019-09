Bam Adebayo of the Miami Heat prepares to snag a rebound against the Indiana Pacers during a game March 25, 2018.

MIAMI - The Miami Heat have picked up the fourth year option on Bam Adebayo.

He was the No. 14 overall pick in the 2017 draft.

Last season, Adebayo appeared in all 82 games averaging 8.9 points and 7.3 rebounds.

Adebayo posted 11 double-doubles on the season.

The team did not disclose the terms of the deal, as is their policy.

