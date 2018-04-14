Heat prepared to start series with Philly

The Heat share a light moment at shootaround ahead of Game 1 against Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA - The Miami Heat are ready to get the 2018 Playoffs underway.

Game 1 is Saturday at 8 p.m. in Philadelphia.

The Heat held shootaround on Saturday morning at Temple University.

Guard Dwyane Wade and his teammates tried to keep things loose and not let the moment get too big.

Wade said, "I was dancing in the mirror this morning listening to the new Nicki Minaj, and I was like, I haven't done this in a few games. It's the Playoffs."

Forward James Johnson said, "Everyone has that feeling. You wouldn't be a competitor if you didn't feel like you were going to win every game. I just think we're in a really good place, we're really comfortable."

Head coach Erik Spoelstra said, "Whatever's necessary. Great competition will bring out everything out of you. The ultimate, best competition will bring hopefully the best out of you, bring a different level out of you, it will bring sometimes the worst out of you and you have to manage that, and everything in between. That's the beauty of team sports."

Game 2 is Monday night in Philadelphia.

The series is best out of 7.

