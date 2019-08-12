Heat release 2019-20 NBA schedule

MIAMI - The NBA released team schedules for the upcoming season and the Heat will receive some national TV love.

The new-look Heat with Jimmy Butler in the spotlight will tip off the season at home against Memphis on October 23 before hitting the road for two games.

Interestingly enough, Butler will get an early look at one of his old teams when the Heat travel to Minnesota for the Timberwolves home opener on Oct. 27.

Some of the interesting home games on the schedule include:

November 3 : vs. Houston Rockets

: vs. Houston Rockets November 16 : vs. New Orleans Pelicans

: vs. New Orleans Pelicans November 29 : vs. Golden State Warriors

: vs. Golden State Warriors December 13 : vs. Los Angeles Lakers (ESPN)

: vs. Los Angeles Lakers (ESPN) January 24 : vs. Los Angeles Clippers

: vs. Los Angeles Clippers February 29: vs. Brooklyn Nets

ESPN will also televise the Dec. 18 game in Philadelphia and the March 4 game at home vs. Orlando. TNT will broadcast a Halloween night home game vs. Atlanta followed by a road game Dec. 10 vs. the Hawks, as well as the season ender at home Apri; 14 vs. the defending champion Toronto Raptors.

