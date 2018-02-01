Heat's Goran Dragic added to NBA All-Star Game

MIAMI - The Miami Heat are finally getting a little respect when it comes to the NBA All-Star Game

Guard Goran Dragic was added to the All-Star team on Thursday as a replacement for the injured Kevin Love.

This is the first All-Star Game selection for Dragic, who becomes the first Slovenian basketball player to earn the honor.

Dragic is averaging 17 points and 4.8 assists per game this season.

The Heat have a 29-22 record, which is currently the No.4 seed in the Eastern Conference.

