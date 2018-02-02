Heat's Ellington officially added to Three-Point Shootout

MIAMI - Wayne Ellington will officially be bringing his Golden Arm to All-Star Weekend.

Thursday night, the league confirmed that Ellington will be participating in the Three-Point Shootout.

Ellington will be the seventh Heat player to take part in the event.

Four different Heat players have won the event: James Jones, Daquan Cook, Jason Kapono, and Glen Rice.

Ellington, who is nicknamed the Man with the Golden Arm, has connected on a team-high 153 made three-point field goals this season.

