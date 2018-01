CHICAGO - Miami Heat guard Tyler Johnson was carried off the court after suffering an injury during Monday's game vs. the Bulls.

The Heat say Johnson suffered a sprained left ankle and would not return to the game.

Johnson was injured during the third quarter after falling awkwardly while attempting to score. The fourth-year NBA veteran was taken to the locker room inside the United Center court on a wheelchair

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.