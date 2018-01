MIAMI - Make it Wayne.

Heat sharpshooter Wayne Ellington will be participating in the NBA's three-point shooting contest, according to a report by ESPN's Chris Haynes.

All-Star Weekend is February 18 in Los Angeles.

The Heat did not have any players picked for the team, despite being the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference.

Ellington has made 140 three-pointers on the season.

