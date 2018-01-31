Heat set to battle Cavs for No. 3 spot in East

MIAMI - The Miami Heat find themselves with a huge opportunity on Wednesday night.

The Heat will take on the Cavs at 7:30 p.m.

Miami has a 29-21 record.

Cleveland is the defending Eastern Conference Champions.

The Cavs have a 29-20 record.

With a win, the Heat would leapfrog the Cavs for the No. 3 spot in the Eastern Conference.

The Cavs will be without All-Star Kevin Love for the next 6-8 weeks with a broken hand.

The Heat's Goran Dragic was not named an All-Star replacement to fill Dragic's spot.

LeBron James has been joined by former Heat superstar Dwyane Wade this season.

This season James passed the 30,000 points mark. He became the youngest NBA player to accomplish that feat and only the 7th player to do it in NBA history.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.