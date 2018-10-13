Heat sign Justise Winslow to contract extension

MIAMI - The Miami Heat announced Saturday that they have signed forward Justise Winslow to a multiyear contract extension. Per club policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Winslow, who was originally selected by the Heat in the first round (10th overall) in the 2015 NBA Draft, appeared in 68 games (25 starts) last season with Miami and averaged 7.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 24.7 minutes while shooting 42.4 percent from the field and 38 percent from 3-point range.

😁🖊



OFFICIAL: The Miami HEAT have signed forward Justise Winslow to a multi-year contract extension. pic.twitter.com/fDRtWsTXNz — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) October 13, 2018

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.