Heat sign rookie Tyler Herro to contract

Associated Press

MIAMI - The Miami Heat have signed rookie Tyler Herro.

The rookie inked his first contract today in Las Vegas.

Herro is playing on the Heat's summer league team.

There had been rumors that Herro might be involved in a trade for Russell Westbrook.

However, according to NBA rules, now that Herro has signed, he cannot be traded for 30 days.

The sharp-shooting guard out of Kentucky has been impressive during summer league action.

Miami drafted him with the No. 13 pick.

