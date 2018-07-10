Heat signs undrafted rookie Duncan Robinson after impressive Summer League

MIAMI - The Miami Heat have uncovered another gem who is turning heads in the NBA Summer League.

On Tuesday, the team announced it had signed undrafted rookie Duncan Robinson to a one-year, two-way contract.

The former University of Michigan sharpshooter has drawn raves during Summer League play in Las Vegas, averaging over 12 points a game and shooting almost 58 percent from the field.

"I feel like there's still a long ways for me to go and it's great to be out here and be able to showcase myself a little bit." said Robinson in a post to the Heat's Twitter account last week. "It's all about growth for me, progress over perfection."

During his senior year at Michigan, Robinson was the Big Ten Sixth Man of the Year and helped lead the team to the NCAA Championship Game.

"A lot of people kind of judge me from my college career, but I think I'm far from a finished product," said Robinson.

