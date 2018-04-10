Heat sitting at No. 7 in East waiting for opponent

Dwyane Wade walks off the court after losing to the Thunder on Monday night

MIAMI - The wait continues for the Miami Heat.

The Heat are currently holding the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference.

However, that could change before the end of the season Wednesday night.

Miami's possible opponents in the first round include: Philadelphia, Toronto, Boston, and Cleveland.

If the 76ers win on Tuesday night, the Heat would no longer be able to play Cleveland.

Miami will finish anywhere from No. 6 - No. 8 in the East.

The Heat have one game left in the regular season.

Miami hosts Toronto on Wednesday.

