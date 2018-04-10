Heat sitting at No. 7 in East waiting for opponent

MIAMI - The wait continues for the Miami Heat.
The Heat are currently holding the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference.
More Heat Headlines
- Miami Sports Pod - The Heat are in the NBA Playoffs... now what?
- Thunder clinch: Oklahoma City runs past Miami 115-93
- Dwyane Wade receives NBA Cares Community Assist Award for helping…
- Wade thinks tougher competition will help playoff preparations
- Rookie Dotson scores 30, Knicks blow out Heat 122-98
However, that could change before the end of the season Wednesday night.
Miami's possible opponents in the first round include: Philadelphia, Toronto, Boston, and Cleveland.
If the 76ers win on Tuesday night, the Heat would no longer be able to play Cleveland.
Miami will finish anywhere from No. 6 - No. 8 in the East.
The Heat have one game left in the regular season.
Miami hosts Toronto on Wednesday.
Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.