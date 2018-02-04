Heat slip to No. 7 in East after losing streak

Erik Spoelstra walks off the court after a loss in Philadelphia

MIAMI - The Miami Heat have to regroup after a rough ending to their road trip.

Miami lost to Philadelphia 111-107.

All-Star guard Goran Dragic led the Heat with 33 points in a loss.

Miami lost the final three games of their road trip at Cleveland, Philadelphia, and Detroit.

Miami has Sunday off.

The Heat return to action Monday night against the Orlando Magic.

The Heat are currently holding the No. 7 position in the Eastern Conference Playoff race.

In Cleveland on Wednesday, the Heat had a chance to leapfrog the Cavaliers and move up to No. 3 in the East.

But with the current losing streak, the Heat have slipped in the standings.

