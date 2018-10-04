Heat, Timberwolves continue Jimmy Butler talks, per reports

MIAMI - The Miami Heat and Minnesota Timberwolves continue their trade talks involving All-Star Jimmy Butler.

Marc Stein of the New York Times reported that the two teams were making progress on a deal. However, Minnesota proposed changes and the deal broke down.

According to Stein, that deal did not involve a third team.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports that the Heat were pushing Minnesota for an answer about a proposed deal.

ESPN also indicated that Timberwolves coach Tom Thiboddeau wants Butler back for the start of the season.

Butler has previously made it clear that he wants to be traded to Miami.

Heat star Dwyane Wade is good friends with Butler.

Wade and Butler played together in Chicago and both went to Marquette.

The Heat have not officially commented on trade talks.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.