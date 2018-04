Wayne Ellington scored 32 points off the bench against Toronto

MIAMI - The Miami Heat will face the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round of the Playoffs.

The Heat beat the Raptors 116-109 in overtime to clinch the No. 6 seed.

Wayne Ellington scored 32 points off the bench.

He hit 8 three-pointers and set a franchise-record for triples in a single-season.

The 76ers are red-hot.

They ended the regular season winning 16 straight games.

