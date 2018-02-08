Heat trade for Luke Babbitt hours before NBA trade deadline

MIAMI - Hopefully Luke Babbitt didn't sign a long-term lease in Atlanta.

Hours before Thursday's NBA trade deadline, the Miami Heat reacquired the forward in a deal that sent Okaro White to the Hawks.

Babbitt, 28, spent last season with the Heat, starting 55 games and averaging 4.8 points and 2.1 rebounds per game. This season, Babbitt is shooting 44.1 percent from three-point range.

With Kelly Olynyk out with a shoulder injury, Babbitt could be an immediate help to the Heat who are currently sitting in seventh place in the Eastern Conference playoff standings with a 29-26 record.

Miami hosts Milwaukee at the American Airlines Arena on Friday night.

