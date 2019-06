Getty/Grant Halverson

MIAMI - The Miami Heat remained active in the NBA draft.

The team traded three future second round picks for the No. 32 overall pick.

With that pick, Miami selected forward KZ Okpala out of Stanford.

Okpala averaged 16 points as a sophomore.

He's listed as 6-9 and 215 pounds.

Okpala is out of Orange County, California.

Prior to Stanford, he was ranked No. 27 in the country by Scout.

