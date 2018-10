MIAMI - The Miami Heat and Justise Winslow have reached a deal on a contract extension.

ESPN reports that it’s a 3-year deal worth $39 Million.

Winslow was the tenth overall pick in the 2015 draft. He has battled injuries over his first three years in the league, but played well down the stretch last season and played some of his best basketball during the Heat’s playoff loss to Philadelphia.

