Heat's Derrick Jones Jr. bruises shoulder in preseason loss

Derrick Jones Junior comes down on his shoulder

CHARLOTTE - Derrick Jones Junior suffered a bruised shoulder Tuesday night, but it could have been worse.

The Heat's high-flyer came down hard on his right shoulder during the second quarter of Miami's preseason game against Charlotte.

Head coach Erik Spoelstra said "He was probably 14 feet in the air, and for him to crash like that and for it to be a bruise, all of us are extremely thankful for that."

Earlier in the game, the player nicknamed Airplane Mode, threw down a vicious dunk that showed his leaping ability.

Hassan Whiteside continued looking sharp for the Heat.

He had 14 points and 15 rebounds.

Miami lost to Charlotte 122-113.

