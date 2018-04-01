Heat's Hassan Whiteside fined for comments about playing time

Getty Images

MIAMI - Heat center Hassan Whiteside has been fined an undisclosed amount for comments that he made after Saturday night's game.

After the Heat’s overtime loss to the Nets on Saturday, Whiteside unleashed a profanity-laced tirade about playing time.

The Associated Press reports that Whiteside said “Man, it’s annoying you know? Why we matching up? We got one of the best centers in the league. Why we matching up? A lot of teams don’t have a good center… it’s bull (expletive). It’s bull (expletive). It’s really bull (expletive). There’s a lot of teams that could use a center.”

Whiteside did not play in the fourth quarter of overtime of Miami’s 110-109 loss to the Nets.

Whiteside is in the second year of a 4-year, $98-million dollar contract.

The Heat could have wrapped up a playoff spot with a victory.

The Heat’s next game is Tuesday night against Atlanta.



