Heat's James Johnson, Serge Ibaka suspended one game for fight

NEW YORK - The NBA suspended the Heat's James Johnson and Toronto's Serge Ibaka for one game each following Tuesday night's game in which the two were involved in a fight.
Both players were ejected during the third quarter of Miami's 90-89 win over the Raptors.
Johnson will serve his suspension on Wednesday night at Indiana, while Ibaka will miss Toronto's game against Cleveland on Thursday.
The Heat's Goran Dragic was fined $10,000 for his involvement in a separate incident with the Raptors' DeMar DeRozan during the game. DeRozan was fined $25,000.
