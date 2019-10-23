Heat's Jimmy Butler out for season opener

Associated Press

MIAMI - Heat fans awaiting the debut of big money free agent Jimmy Butler are going to have to wait a little longer.

In a shocking announcement made just hours before the Heat open the season at home against Memphis, head coach Erik Spoelstra announced that Butler would be out of the opener.

Spoelstra did not elaborate on the reason for Butler's absence, but said it was for personal reasons.

Butler signed a four-year, $140 million deal with the Heat during the offseason.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.