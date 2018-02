Kelly Olynyk is questionable for Wednesday's Rockets game

MIAMI - Heat forward/center Kelly Olynyk is questionable for Wednesday night's game against the Houston Rockets.

Olynyk left Monday's game against Orlando with a shoulder injury.

Olynyk did not practice on Wednesday.

X-Rays on his shoulder were negative.

The Heat have lost four straight games.

