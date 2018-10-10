Heat's pursuit of Jimmy Butler takes bizarre turn as All-Star returns to practice

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. - As the Miami Heat continue to push for a trade that would bring Jimmy Butler to Miami, Butler returned to Timberwolves practice on Wednesday.

It didn’t go very well.

ESPN reports that Butler yelled at teammates and front office people during the session, screaming at GM Scott Layden "You (bleeping) need me. You can't win without me."

It’s not clear what Butler’s outburst means for Minnesota. The team attempted to change Butler’s mind on a trade request and get him to report to practice.

The latter happened on Wednesday, but based on reports today and over the past few months, the situation in Minnesota seems toxic and it’s tough to envision Butler remaining on the team.

It was reported Tuesday that Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor turned down a Heat offer that involved Josh Richardson and a protected fist round draft pick.

