Here's how to get Heat playoff tickets

Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade drives past Atlanta Hakws forward Mike Muscala during the second half of a game at the American Airlines Arena in Miami, April 3, 2018. The Heat won 101-98.

MIAMI - Playoff tickets for the Miami Heat will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.

The Heat clinched a playoff spot Tuesday night with a 101-98 victory over the Atlanta Hawks.

Fans will be able to purchase tickets to all three possible home games in the first round of the playoffs. The third home game will only be played if necessary.

Tickets will be limited to eight per household per game.

The Heat said tickets are limited and expected to sell quickly.

Playoff tickets will first be sold online on Heat.com or Ticketmaster.com. Any remaining tickets can be purchased at the American Airlines Arena beginning Monday at 10 a.m.

Fans who sign up for the team's official newsletter will have the option to purchase tickets before the general public.

All home game tickets throughout the playoffs will be distributed electronically.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.