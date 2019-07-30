Herro visits Heat Junior Camp in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - Tyler Herro visited the Heat's Junior Camp on Tuesday.

Herro played a little hoops and signed autographs for the kids at South Broward High School.

The Heat took Herro with the No. 13 pick in the NBA draft.

Herro gained national attention with his performance at Summer League in Vegas.



Herro said, "I think it's a great organization, everybody seems to be great people, I'm just happy to be here working hard with the team and the coaches and just getting a feel for everything."

Herro said everyone has encouraged him to keep working hard to prepare for the season.

He also said that he liked spending time in Miami and has started to explore to the many restaurants in South Florida.

