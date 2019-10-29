Jimmy Butler, a proud papa, ready for action

MIAMI - Jimmy Butler is a proud papa and he's ready to return to basketball.

Butler missed the Heat's first three games of the season for the birth of his daughter.

He'll play on Tuesday night when Miami hosts Atlanta.

"Everybody's good, trying to get some rest... It's not an escape," he said. "Messed up my sleep schedule, but for a good reason."

Butler said he started living his life differently because he has a daughter.

During his absence, Butler watched his team play.

"We play hard, everything that we do, we play to win," he said. "I hope that I would make a little bit of a difference while I'm out there."

Butler's daughter was born a little over a week late. He left the team after the shoot around on opening night.

"Family is everything," he said. "It happened to be on opening night."

Butler's baby girl is named Rylee. He said the baby was not named after Pat Riley.

