Jimmy Butler impressed by Spoelstra's lineups, sneakers

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - Jimmy Butler is enjoying his time at Miami Heat camp.

The All-Star is a famously intense player, particularly at practice.

"We compete every single day," Butler said Wednesday. "We go up against each other. We go hard. We're locked in, the attention to detail is always there... That's a dream for me, I love the work."

Butler was asked about the Heat's ability to mix and match different lineups.

The forward gave credit to Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra.

"With the group of guys we got, the mixing and matching of lineups is going to work in so many different ways," Butler said. "Coach is a genius at that. I think he just puts everyone out there in position to be successful so that we can just hoop, and he'll take care of everything else."

Butler said the key for him is to put in time before and after practice.

He also admires Spoelstra for his shoe collection.

"His Jordan collection is really up there," Butler said. "He comes in with a different pair of J's every day. I'm really impressed."

The Heat season begins Oct. 23 at home against Memphis.

