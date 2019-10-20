Jimmy Butler mentors rookie Tyler Herro

MIAMI - Jimmy Butler is already teaching Heat culture.

Even though both Butler and rookie Tyler Herro will be playing their first game for Miami on Wednesday, the veteran is taking the rookie under his wing.

Butler and Herro were seen working out together after Heat practice on Sunday.

Butler said, "He don't give a damn what nobody thinks, he has that quality too... He's comfortable in his own skin, not worried about what nobody says... he's confident because he works on his game every single day."

Butler also added that Herro listens and asks all the right questions.

Miami opens the season Wednesday at home against Memphis.

