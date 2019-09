MIAMI - The Miami Heat introduced Jimmy Butler to fans and media Friday.

Butler spoke at length about how Miami Heat culture fits him perfectly and how much he already enjoys working with his teammates.

But Local 10's Clay Ferraro wanted to ask him about other stuff. Namely, the GIFs which have made Butler famous on social media.

Watch Butler discuss the backstory behind all of them.

