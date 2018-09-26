Jimmy Butler wants to be traded to Heat, report says

MIAMI - Despite not being one of Jimmy Butler's original preferred trade team partners, the Miami Heat are now reportedly the All-Star's top choice on where to be dealt.

Marc Stein of the New York Times reported Tuesday that Butler and his agent have told the Timberwolves that he now wants to be traded to Miami.

Jimmy Butler and his agent Bernie Lee have informed Wolves ownership that Miami is Butler's preferred trade destination, league sources say — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) September 26, 2018

When Butler first made his trade demand last week, only the Clippers, Nets and Knicks were on his list.

Perhaps seeing the Heat make a strong push for the forward's services, and learning more about the team's culture made Butler change his mind.

While there may be a mutual lovefest between the Heat and Butler, the main obstacle remains what would be included in any possible deal.

After days of hoping to change Butler's mind, Minnesota seems ready to trade him away after just one season.

"Our reality is that he has requested a trade, so we'll honor that," said Timberwolves head coach and president of basketball operations Tom Thibodeau. "But we're not just going to make any deal."

